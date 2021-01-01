6 Ethernet Cable 15 ft Flat Internet Network Lan patch cord Short faster than 5e5 Solid 6 High Speed Computer RJ45 Wire for Modem Router PS4 Xbox.

UTP (Unshielded Twisted Pair) patch cable with RJ45 Connectors High Performance 6,30 AWG, UL Listed, RJ45 Ethernet Patch Cable provides universal connectivity for LAN network components such as PCs, computer servers, printers, routers, switch boxes, network media players, NAS, VoIP phones 6 standard provides performance of up to 250 MHz and is suitable for 10BASE-T,100BASE-TX(Fast Ethernet),1000BASE-T/1000BASE-TX(Gigabit Ethernet)and 10GBASE-T(10-Gigabit Ethernet) Ethernet cables are made of 100% bare copper wire, ensure minimal noise and interference The unique flat cable shape allows for a cleaner and safer installation. You can easily and seamlessly make the cable run along walls, follow edges & corners or even make it completely invisible by sliding it under a carpet.