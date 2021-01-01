6’ Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree - Unlit

This traditional Christmas tree is simple yet elegant enough to add up on your Christmas décor! It's durability is enough to use year after year even with ever-changing trends and this unlit tree is a perfect choice that gives you the option to decorate on your own taste or style. . Product Features: Unlit. 1430 tips. Medium profile tree. Hinged branch construction. For indoor use only. 3-piece easy assembly (including stand). Comes with a FREE stainless steel tree stand. Dimensions: 6' high (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree). 46" base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): PVC/metalNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.