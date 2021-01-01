6 DIY Begonia Rose White Pink Sola Flower Reed Diffuser for Home Fragrance Oil by Plawanature

100% of Natural material. Sola flower made of Sesbania wood / Reed stick made of Rattan wood. Set included 3 white and 3 pink rose sola flower head separate with reed stick(not include vase and fragrance). Flower diameter 2 " , reed stick length 6" , The flower has no scent in itself. Apply by soak rope or stick into your oil bottle to absorb and diffuse the scent as aromatherapy. One time use. Perfect to use as home decoration. Produce and ship from Thailand via airmail 21-30 days or less than to delivery. All duty and import tax will be responsible by customer