From cuckoo electronics

Cuckoo Electronics 6-Cup Pressure Rice Cooker

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The 6-Cup Pressure Rice Cooker is a great all-around electric pressure rice cooker that can cook GABA rice, brown rice, stews, cakes and other types of rice grains. This model also comes with 6 cups x-wall marble coating inner pot, voice navigation (English, Chinese, Korean) and 13 safety devices. With all the features and functions the 6-Cup Pressure Rice Cooker comes with, it's no reason why it's one of their best sellers!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com