Summit 24" 5.6 Cu. Ft. Outdoor Rated DIY Tap Beer Dispenser / Kegerator - Towel Bar Handle

Summit 24-Inch 5.6 Cu. Ft. Outdoor Rated DIY Tap Beer Dispenser / Kegerator - Towel Bar Handle - SBC635MOSNK. SBC635MOSNK. Outdoor Kegerators. This DIY kegerator from Summit allows you to serve your favorite draft at just the right refreshing temperature. This 5.6 cubic foot kegerator features a single tap system, and can accommodate half, quarter, or 1/6 kegs. The front mounted digital thermostat allows you to adjust the internal temperature so that your beer is always perfectly cooled. This kegerator also features automatic defrost to make cleaning easy. The features continue with the 304 stainless steel wrapped reversible door and cabinet, curved handle and drip tray. The fully finished cabinet allows this 100 percent CFC free unit to be freestanding, and comes with casters for easy maneuverability. The floor of the unit comes with a stainless steel cover to protect it when loading and unloading kegs. This unit is designed for DIY tap installation and does not include tapping equipment. Designed to be safely used outdoors.