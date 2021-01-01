Panda 2.6 cu.ft. White Compact Portable Electric Laundry Dryer, 8.8 lbs Capacity, 120-Volt Sensor Dryer

This new model of Panda's high end compact portable dryer has a streamlined designed body and touch-Screen Control Panel. Obtain Sensor Dry functions (Auto, Eco, Heavy Dry, Delicate and normal) by intelligent humidity sensor and Manual dry functions (Hot, Warm and Air Dry). This compact dryer with 2.6 cu.ft capacity makes it easy to quickly dry clothes, sheets, table linens, and more, without taking up a lot of room - Perfect for apartments or other small living spaces. It perfectly coordinate with any Panda washers, and any other compact washing machines. 110 Voltage can be plugged anywhere.