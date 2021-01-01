Savoy House 6-781-11 Flush Mount 2 Light 11" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture English Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Savoy House 6-781-11 Flush Mount 2 Light 11" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture These Savoy House flush mount fixtures can be used in a wide variety of spaces.Features:Comes with bowl shaped glass shadeRequires (2) 40 x watt Medium (E26) base bulbsDesigned to cast light in a downward directionUltra secure mounting assemblyDimensions:Height: 4.5"Width: 11"Product Weight: 3.25 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Voltage: 120vWattage: 80Watts Per Bulb: 40When you choose a Savoy House lighting fixture, you can be certain you've selected a piece that will withstand the test of time. Known for their meticulous craftsmanship, attention to detail, and elegant, timeless designs, the Savoy House brand is a top choice among designers and consumers alike. Flush Mount English Bronze