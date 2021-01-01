From ekena millwork
24"W x 12"H x 6 5/8"IW x 11 3/8"IH x 1/4"T Elizabeth Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, Birch
Clean and modern designs, expertly laser cut wood veneer over a MDF core. An artistic, complementary piece to any light fixture or use as charming wall decor Available in paint grade and 6 beautiful wood finishes to coordinate with every design style One-of-a-kind, wood finish offers exquisite warmth and detail in geometric and scroll patterns Smooth, consistent surface with beautiful grain patterns | Made in the USA, Weight: 1.79 Pounds, Manufacturer: Ekena Millwork