From hickory hardware
6 5/16" Center to Center Bar Pull
Features:Material: SteelIndividually baggedPull and mounting hardware includedPull Type: Bar pullMultipack: NoNumber of Pulls: 1Style: Modern & ContemporaryTheme: No ThemeFinish (Finish: Brushed Black Nickel): Brushed Black NickelFinish (Finish: Stainless Steel): Stainless SteelCraftsmanship Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingPrimary Material: MetalMaterial Details: SteelOutdoor Installation: Backplate Included: NoCompatible Backplate Part Number: Screws Included: YesScrew Type/Size: 8-32 x 1"Designer: Designer Type: Country of Origin: ItalyHand Painted: NoAdditional Materials: Screw Type/Size Needed: Screw Type/Size Included: 8-32 x 1"Primary Material Details: SteelCompatible Appliance Type: Compatible Appliance Part Number: Spefications:Dimensions:Overall Length: 8.63Overall Width: 0.5Overall Projection: 1.25Number of Installation Holes: 2Center to Center: 6.31Overall Product Weight: 0.49Assembly:Installation Required : YesTools Needed for Installation: Installation Instructions: Additional Parts Required: NoWarranty:Product Warranty: YesFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Warranty Length: 1 YearCommercial Warranty: Finish: Stainless Steel