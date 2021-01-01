Drill America #6-40 High Speed Steel 2-Flute Tap with Spiral Point

Drill America Spiral-Pointed Taps. Spiral-Pointed taps (also called machine taps) help solve the problem of tap breakage in through hole tapping. Spiral pointed tap shoot chips ahead of the cutting action, thus reducing loading and clogging in the flutes. They are recommended for use in through or blind holes and ideal for threading a wide variety of ductile materials, copper and copper alloys, brass and non-metallics. Hand Taps are the most versatile taps for hand use or for tapping under power. Hand threading tap is popular for use in general machine tapping or CNC tapping. This is also appropriate for tapping the vast majority of materials in through or blind holed conditions.