From savoy house
Savoy House 6-2706-3 Lacey 3 Light 16" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture with a Fabric Shade Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures
Savoy House 6-2706-3 Lacey 3 Light 16" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture with a Fabric Shade FeaturesUltra secure mounting assembly includedMetal construction will ensure reliable performance for years to come(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs requiredUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 5.52 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Polished Nickel