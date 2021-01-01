Icona Bay 5x7 Chestnut Brown Picture Frames, Traditional Style, 3 Pack, Traditions Collection (US Company)

Includes: Three 5 by 7 inch (12.7 cm x 17.78 cm) frames with hanging hooks, easel kickstand, and real glass Fits: 5"x7" Photographs, prints, and art images Finish: Matte Ideal for: Living room, den, office, or wall gallery Versatile: Displays vertically or horizontally The Traditions Collection by Icona Bay will add character to your home or office area. The timeless design will never go out of style and is suitable for any decor such as Traditional, Rustic, Lodge, Cabin, and more. These frames are made of composite wood, which is environmentally-friendly. You'll be so pleased with this purchase because it will add class to any room or decor.