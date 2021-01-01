5X Silicone Comb Resin Mold DIY Jewelry Pendant Making Tool Mould Handmade Craft

Wide Applicons: You can make the unique comb or mirror according to your favorite, it may be a shining crystal comb, decoron, or a comb with dried flowers, etc. Different Shapes: These resin molds have different shapes and designs. It includes 2pcs mirror mold and 3pcs comb mold. Ssfy your different demands. Easy to Use and Clean: Inside is smooth, silicone material for easier cleaning, can be used to DIY craft handwork.