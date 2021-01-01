Advertisement
Includes 2 black LED solar step/deck lights, 6 LEDs and a rechargeable battery. Gray cast-aluminum fixture with clear polycarbonate lens is weather and water-resistant. Long-lasting LEDs stay illuminated for up to 7 hours. 5, 000K at 6 lumens provides bright light. 2-year warranty offers peace of mind. Surface mount makes installation easy. Lights up automatically at night. Perfect for lighting docks, decks, driveways, stairways and walkways. Portfolio 5x Brighter (6-Lumen) Grey Solar LED Step Light Kit | LV65020AL2