From battle creek equipment
5W USB Official OEM Charger and Power Adapter for Fire Tablets and Kindle eReaders White
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Official 5W, 1A power adapter compatible with most devices with a micro-USB port, although charging times may vary (requires micro-USB cable, not included with charger) Also approved to work with all Kindle Fire tablets, Fire tablets, Fire phone and Fire Keyboard Designed for use with the micro-USB cable included with devices and replacements sold in the Kindle Store