Projectables 0.5W Motion Space Nebula Night Light

Bring your night to life with the Projectables Space Nebula LED Night Light Projector, which provides a slow-moving light image of a space nebula onto the wall, ceiling, or floor. Just plug in, sit back, and enjoy the show. This Projectables light-sensing technology means it automatically turns on at dusk and off at dawn. Energy efficient, long-life LEDs provide the glowing image with no bulbs to replace! Perfect for kids of all ages, and for use at bed time. Indoor use only.