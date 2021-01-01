5.5W Mono Output Filter Class AB Class D Digital Power Amplifier Board DIY Digital Power Amplifier Speaker Accessories

Description:8571 is a 5W mono high efficiency class AB/D audio power amplifier. It can provide 5W output power to 2O load under 5V power supply, and has an efficiency of up to 90%.8571 adopts the proprietary AERC (Adaptive Edge Rate Contrl) technology, which greatly reduces EMI interference within the full audio bandwidth range. For 60cm audio lines, it has a margin of more than 20dB under the FCC standard. The 8571 has built-in overcurrent protection, undervoltage protection, and overheating protection functions, which effectively protect the chip from damage under abnormal working conditions. Features:1. Output power: PO at 10%THD+N, VDD=5V, RL=4O 3.12W (typical value) RL=2O 5W (typical value)PO at 10%THD+N, VDD=3.7V, RL=4O 1.