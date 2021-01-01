From bulbrite
5W 120V A19 E26 LED Filament Bulb by Bulbrite (776872)
The Bulbrite 5W 120V A19 E26 LED Filament Bulb features a dimmable energy-efficient bulb option for a variety of indoor and outdoor fixtures. Projects light with a 2700K color temperature and is rated for 15,000 hours of life. Wet rated for use in outdoor locations. Innovative, energy-efficient light source solutions delivered with the Bulbrite Promise, which includeshigh quality products, educating customers, and delivering outstanding service.