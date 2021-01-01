5V USB Fan Stepless Speed Controller Regulator with Switch Speed Module DC 412V to 258V 5W Pack of 2

Best Quality Guranteed. The stepless speed regulator output voltage range smoothly changes between 3V-8V, so the fan wind speed can be adjusted, comfort greatly increased! Turn the knob clockwise to increase the air volume. Turning it counterclockwise will make the air volume gentler and the knob has a switch function! Usage: very simple! Insert the governor into the mobile phone charger or charging treasure, then insert the fan USB plug into the USB port of the governor, and then adjust the large volume of small air volume by turning the adjusting knob. Input Power Supply Range: DC 4V to 12V ( USB port). Output range: DC 3V-8V (Not fit for 12V USB fan). Rated power: 5W Do not overload. Please check the second image on the left that is the use connection instructions.