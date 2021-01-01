From fairtex
19.5V 2.31A 45W Emaks Ac Adapter/Laptop Charger/Power supply for HP PAVILION 15-F:15-f111dx 15-f272wm 15-f211wm 15-f271wm 15-f233wm 15-f387wm.
Advertisement
Emaks POWER SPECS: Input: AC 100-240V, 50-60Hz;Power:45W; Output:19.5V 2.31A;Connector:4.5mm*3.0mm Emaks Adapter works with HP PAVILION 15-F:15-f111dx 15-f009wm 15-f111dx 15-f211wm 15-f211nr 15-f224wm 15-f269nr 15-f337nr 15-f337wm 15-f367wm 15-f387wm 15-af093ng and More Compatible for 740015-002, 741727-001, TPN-LA03, 845611-001, PA-1450-56HA, 845836-850, A045R07DH, PA-1450-36HE, HSTNN-LA40, 719309-003, 721092-001, 719309-001, 740015-001, 740015-003 ADP-45FE B, HSTNN-DA40 MONEY BACK GUARANTEE - if You Do Not Like our Product or Don't Want It For Any Reason, We Will Happily Accept The Return and Give You Your Money Back. We are USA based Company that Wants your Repeat Business. The series Number is 87249070.