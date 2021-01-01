5Port Gigabit PoE+ Switch TPETG50g 31 W PoE Budget 10 Gbps Switching Capacity Plug Play Ethernet Network Switch Data Power through Ethernet to PoE.

Best Quality Guranteed. ETHERNET PORT CONFIGURATION: 4 Gigabit PoE+ ports and 1 Gigabit port with LED indicators, provides a 10Gbps switching capacity to support edge network installations. DESKTOP DESIGN: With a compact and lightweight metal housing design, this Ethernet switch is well-suited for desktop installations. PoE+ POWER: A 31W PoE power budget supplies up to four Power over Ethernet devices. TPE-TG50g, delivers data and power over existing Ethernet cables to Power over Ethernet (PoE) devices such as access points and IP cameras. PLUG-AND-PLAY: Simply power up the switch and plug in connected devices. No software to install or configuration needed. DATA TRANSFER RATE: Ethernet: 10Mbps (half duplex), 20Mbps (full duplex) Fast Ethernet: 100Mbps (half duplex), 200Mbps (full duplex) Gigabit: 2000Mbps (full duplex) LIFETIME PROTECTION: Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty