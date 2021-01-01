From crossroads home decor
5PK Compatible with Brother ptouch Label Tape Black on Silver tze951 tze951 tz tze 951 1inch
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 24-month Replacement Warranty against manufacturer defects and quality-related issues. Outstanding Pre-Sales and After-Sales Customer Service Team! Standard Laminated Tape: High temperature, Water Resistant, Anti-Corrosion, Anti-UV, Persistent. Size:24mm(1') * 8m(26.2') Color: Black on Silver (TZe-951), Products all passed ROHS certification.100% compatible for brother p-touch. Perfect for everyday applications. These labels stay on under normal indoor and outdoor use, including hot and cold environments. Best suited for smooth flat surfaces. For Use with Brother P-Touch: PT-1400,PT-1500,PT-1500PC, PT-1600,PT-1900,PT-1910,PT-1950,PT-1960,PT-2110,PT-2200,PT-2210,PT-2300,PT-2310,PT-2400,PT-2410,PT-2430PC, PT-2470,PT-2500PC PT-2600,PT-2610,PT-2700,PT-2710,PT-2730,PT-2730VP, PT-330,PT-350,PT-3600,PT-520,PT-530,PT-540,PT-550,PT-580C,PT-7500,PT-7600,PT-9200DX, PT-9200PC, PT-9400 PT-9500PC, PT