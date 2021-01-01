5Pcs Vintage Stylish Wooden Dining Room Kitchen Accessories Table Chairs Set

Specifications:Warm walnut tones effortlessly compliment the distressed wood grain surface detailing for a unique vintage look that will add a homey feel perfect for a dining room, restaurant or bistro. Wood surface has been lacquered and smoothed to perfection with a natural matte finish.Crafted with durability in mind, this dining table features an MDF board upper sealed with high grade triamine veneers resistant to water and scratches, features solid rubber wood legs for maximum sturdiness you can rely on, allowing your set to last for years to come.Luxuriously plush chair seats feature thick cushions upholstered in tightly woven burlap in a muted grey for a contemporary monochromatic look. Soft on the skin and forgiving with unwanted stains and spills, the seats are formulated for easy spot cleaning with the wipe of a damp cloth.Classic dining table design with a spacious square table surface and elongated tapered base legs. The dining chairs feature an elegant profile with arched backs secured with thick dual wood slabs accented by industrial screw accents for an eye catching appearance. Manufactured with a compact build, this dining set has a small footprint.Streamlined build manufactured for user-friendly assembly.Item Name: Dining TableMaterial: Table: Tabletop: Melamine MDF, Legs: Rubber Wood, Frame: Melamine MDF Chair: Chair Cushion: Burlap, Legs: Rubber Wood, Frame: Rubber WoodThickness: Top-Shelf: 30mm/1.18", Chair Cushion: 55mm/2.17" (Approx.)Size Details:Overall Size:Table: 35"L x 35"W x 30.12"HChair: 17.3"L x 20.7"W x 37.8"HChair Height: 17.1"Notes:Due to the light and screen setting difference, the item’s color may be slightly different from the pictures.Please allow slight dimension difference due to different manual measurement.Package Includes:1 Set of Dining Table (1 Table + 4 Chairs) Table Color: Walnut Wood, Chair Color: Walnut Wood/Beige