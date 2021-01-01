From heat river tech ltd

5pcs RF Coaxial 50ohm N Male to F Male/Female for RG58 Jumper Cable Connector (15cm)

$10.59
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

5pcs RF Coaxial 50ohm N Male to F Male/Female for RG58 Jumper.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com