5PCS ESP32 ESP-32S WiFi Development Board NodeMCU-32S Microcontroller Processor Integrated Chip CP2102

Best Quality Guranteed. Dual core ESP-32 development board, 2.4GHz Dual Mode Development Board. Ultra-Low power consumption, small volume, easy to embed to other products, works perfectly with the Arduino IDE. Support Lua program, easy to develop, support LWIP protocol, Freertos, three modes: AP, STA and AP + STA. ESP32 is a safe, reliable, and scalable to a variety of applications, the user can cut off the power of the CPU and use the low-power coprocessor to continuously monitor the status of the peripherals or whether some of the analog values exceed the threshold. Development board aplication: https://github.com/Nicholas3388/LuaNode