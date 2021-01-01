From bestonzon

5Pcs Durable Delicate Simple Home Decor Iron Flower Pot Hanging Planter Dried Flower Planter

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

It is made of safe and premium material, which is practical and durable, and has good texture. The vintage design makes it have a good decorative effect, bring your home, garden, coffee shop a new look. It has a wide range of uses. It is not only a flower buckets for fake flowers, dried flowers, but also can store something. It is made with superb craftsmanship, vintage appearance and good touch feeling. Made of high-quality iron material, hand-whitened, retro and country style.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com