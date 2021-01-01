From homes: inside + out
5pc Raven Transitional Round Dining Table Set Walnut/Dark Chocolate - HOMES: Inside + Out
Enjoy more intimate gatherings with this transitional 5-piece dining set featuring a round dining table and four dining chairs. Shield-shaped backrests on each chair offer a regal look to complement the walnut wood finish frame and dark chocolate padded cushions. The dining table rests on an elegantly flared pedestal base for a sophisticated look that elevates the ambiance of any dining room.