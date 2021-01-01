5pc Rasmus Extendable Dining Table Set with Side Chairs Chestnut - Boraam

Add the Boraam 5pc Rasmus Dining Set to your living or dining room. The set comes with a dining table and four side chairs. The table and chairs are constructed with solid Acacia wood. The chairs are also upholstered with padded PU leather. This 5pc set is available in our new chestnut wire-brush finish. The dining table has a drop leaf extension that is included. This set is ready for assembly upon delivery with all tools and hardware included. The chestnut feel will bring a warm energy to your home.