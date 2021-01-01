5pc Patio Set with Steel Table with 1.57" Umbrella Hole & Lightweight Aluminum Sling Chairs - Captiva Designs

CAPTIVA DESIGNS This black steel table offers comfy feeling when it serves as a dining table from Captiva Designs.It accommodates 4 seats around.The steel metal is powder-coated and strong enough for a long time serving.Classic pattern design gives elegant and beautiful look.It is a perfect choice for outdoor and indoor applying. This chair offers comfy feeling when it serves as a dining chair or a conversation seat from Captiva Designs.Seat and back are made of complete sling.It saves the space when stackable.Metal frame and wood-like armrest give the authentic charm and impressive look.