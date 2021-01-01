5pc Outdoor Cord Modular Sectional - Blue - Saracina Home

Lounge in a sunny, coastal glow with your new Outdoor Five Piece Modular Patio Conversation Set by Saracina Home. This contemporary, outdoor collection blends the perfect hints of simple and modern for an oh-so elegant atmosphere. Unique, corded backing makes for an eye-catching silhouette, while the comfy cushions are easy to maintain and are weather-resistant; the cozy polyester cushion covers are also machine washable! So never worry about your outdoor set staying in ship-shape. Design this set any way you like with its innovative, modular design. Picture yourself on one of the two corner chairs reading while your friends fill the other three patio seats. Enjoy yourselves as you clink together a chilled glass of lemonade. Additional Dimensions: Corner Chair: Height: 28" Width: 29.5" Depth: 29.5" Side Chair: Height: 28" Width: 24.5" Depth: 29.5" Floor Clearance: 12.50"