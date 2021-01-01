5pc Nathan Snack Table Set In Cappuccino Brown - Winsome

The Nathan 5pc Snack Table Set brings an elegant look to foldable tables. The oval shape is distinctive and stylish and with a 23.7" length provides plenty of room for setting out appetizers at a party, enjoying a meal while relaxing on the sofa, or for working on your laptop. The set comes with a convenient storage stand. Constructed of Solid Wood, the rich Cappuccino finish brings out the warmth of the wood grain. Tables fold in an instant for easy storage. Individual Table Size: 20.7"W x 15.8"D x 25.5"H (open) Individual Table Size (closed): 20.7"W x 2"D x 29"H Dimensions of Stand with tables stored: 23.7"W x 12.9"D x 31.3"H Static Maximum Weight per Table: 25lbs. Tables come fully assembled Storage Stand requires assembly Ships in 1 box