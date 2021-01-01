From laura ashley
5pc Twin Natalie Duvet Bonus Set Green - Laura Ashley
The Laura Ashley Natalie Duvet Cover features a sage green colorway that is a serene, beautiful and it brings a lovely tranquility to this classic floral toile on ivory cotton ground. Coordinated with a crisp shirting stripe on the duvet reverse, European shams and square pillow, this timeless classic fits easily into a modern bedroom. A floral embroidered accent pillow repeats the comforter design and lends a unique, customized detail to the ensemble. Duvet cover features button and tie closure. Machine washable for easy care. Size: Twin.