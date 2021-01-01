From winsome
5pc Kingsgate Set Dining Table with Ladder Back Chairs Wood/Walnut - Winsome
The Kingsgate 5pc Set Dining Table with Ladder Back Chairs - Walnut - Winsome is a traditional dining table design with a homey vibe. This wooden dining table has a square table top that seats up to four comfortably. Elegant grooves on the apron and legs accent the design. Four ladder-back wooden dining chairs complete this tasteful dining table set. Table dimensions is 29.53"W x 29.53"D x 29.13"H. The set comes with 4 Hamilton Ladder Back Chairs stands at 16.54"W x 18.63"D x 34.70"H. Seat height from ground is 18" and Seat back height is 17.06". Seat dimension is 16.54"W x 16.46"D.