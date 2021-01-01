From homes: inside + out

5pc Frainio Dining Set White - HOMES: Inside + Out

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Make this exquisite rustic five-piece wood dining set the focal point in an upscale transitional or traditional space, calling attention to extraordinary detailing with artisan charm. Solid wood and veneer construction receives a soft antique white finish on an ornate scrolled round pedestal base table and four tall upholstered chairs with scroll designs on back. A coordinating brown tabletop delivers fresh contrast, as padded chairs with upholstered seats ensure comfort.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com