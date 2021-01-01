5pc Ardent Armless Performance Velvet Sectional Sofa Gray - Modway

Introduce vintage modern and glam deco styles to your living space with the Ardent Performance Velvet 5-Piece Sectional Sofa. With luxe velvety texture and classic French piping, Ardent refreshes homes, apartments, and office spaces. This sectional sofa collection that allows for a variety of configurations to suit any living room, bedroom, office space, or lounge area while hidden connection buckles offer a secure fit. Covered in stain-resistant performance velvet, this sofa features dense foam padding and a sinuous spring support system for a premium seating experience. The velvet sectional sofa sits on gold metal legs with non-marking foot caps to protect your flooring. Weight Capacity for Each Sectional Sofa Piece: 440 lbs. Overall Product Dimensions: 98"L x 98"W x 29"H Overall Sectional Sofa Corner Chair Dimensions: 36"L x 36"W x 29"H Seat Dimensions: 34"L x 34"W x 18"H Backrest Dimensions: 34"W x 11"H Pillow Dimensions: 26.5"L x 10.5"W Overall Armless Chair Dimensions Color: Gray. Pattern: Solid.