5MP Lite H265+ Surveillance DVR Recorder 8CH Hybrid 5in1 CCTV DVR for Security Camera Supports 8CH Analog and 2CH IP Cameras Easy Remote Access.

Best Quality Guranteed. H.265+ Video Format & Support up to 6 TB HDD 5MP Lite DVR provides fast & stable live stream without latency. Get longer recording time than H.264 systems. By inserting an up to 6 TB hard disk drive, users can record 5MP Lite crystal-clear videos, and get 24/7 recording event without Internet. Powerful 5-in-1 DVR with up to 5MP HD InputThe 5-in-1 DVR works with up to 8 CVI/CVBS/AHD/TVI security cameras with 720p, 1080p, 3MP, 4MP & 5MP resolution, and 2 ONVIF IP cameras (up 6MP resolution). Users can connect different security cameras from different brands for the most connected security camera system. Remote Live View & Playback with Free SoftwareAccess the DVR remotely with free App and Client installed on your smartphone, tablet, computer, when you are traveling or in the office without paying monitoring software fees. Get unlimited remote live stream and playback and motion detection alerts wh