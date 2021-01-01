5MP Home Security Camera System 8 Channel H.265+ DVR Recorder with 2TB HDD, 4X 5MP (2560TVL) Wired Outdoor CCTV Cameras, 100 ft EXIR Night Vision.

5MP Super HDView stunning videos in day and night with truly 5MP Super HD and 100 ft EXIR night vision. It's easy to record everything clearly with the 5MP cameras. Get clearer images and monitor wider area with 5MP security cameras than 4MP/2MP cameras 8CH Expandable DVRThis powerful 8 channel 5-IN-1 DVR can connect another 4 analog cameras and 2 IP cameras for wider coverage. Simply connect 720p/1080p/4MP/5MP cameras to the DVR once you want to expand your system. Quick Remote AccessThis whole surveillance system can be accessed and controlled remotely via the vision app on your mobile devices. Thus, you can review and watch live videos anytime from anywhere at Convenience. Smart & Customized Motion DetectionYou can customize the important areas for motion detection to reduce false alarms. Get notified only when the motion events happen in the customized areas. Upon receiving the alerts, you can take action at once to stop intrusion before it happens Outd