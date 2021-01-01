5M Long Tunnel Garden Greenhouse Adjustable Grow Protect Plants Transparent PE

Feature:1.This greenhouse can easily protect your plants from winter and hot, shield plants from dust and gale, and help to keep out pests.2. Using high-quality environmental protection material, waterproof and sunscreenproof, good thermal insulation effect, solid and durable.3. Adjustable size, Fold the tarp to change the size.4. Ideal for succulents, herb, flowers so on. Specification: Cover material8S transparent PE clothFrame materialSteel wiresSize5mx0.6mx0.4m/16.4ftx1.97ftx1.31ft[Conversion: 1 m = 3.28084 ft; 1 ft = 0.3048 m]Note:1. Due to different producing batches, product details might be a little different. If you mind the difference, please buy it carefully.2. Please allow 1-5CM differs due to manual measurement.3. Due to the different display and different light, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. Thanks for your understanding.4.