From rev-a-shelf
Rev-A-Shelf 5LSF032 5LSF Series 32" Diameter Full Circle Lazy Susan Fence Rail Chrome Kitchen Organizers Accessories and Parts Lazy Susan Parts Rails
Advertisement
Rev-A-Shelf 5LSF032 5LSF Series 32" Diameter Full Circle Lazy Susan Fence Rail Features:Designed to Fit Rev-A-Shelf 4WLS 32 Inch Lazy Susans: 4WLS041CF-32-52Chrome Railing Enhances Aesthetics and Heightens the Rim of Lazy Susans Fence Rails are 2 Inches In HeightFor Custom Applications, Recommended Hole Dimensions are 3/16" Diameter x 1/2" DeepSpecifications:Diameter (Inches): 32Minimum Opening Height (Inches): 0Maximum Opening Height (Inches): 0 Rails Chrome