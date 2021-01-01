Comfee\' 1.5l Double Wall Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Inner Pot And Lid. Cool Touch/Bpa Free. 1500w. Auto Shut-Off/Boil Dry Protection (Black)

100% Stainless Steel- The retro electric kettle made of durable & high-quality 304 food grade stainless steel housing, inner pot, lid, filter and spout which serves you the purest and healthiest drinking water for the perfect taste of coffee and tea. Stylish Design- The stainless steel electric kettle in stylish looking is designed for people who love retro style, stylish looking and modern function. The silver brushed stainless steel color of the kettle matches the entire range of your appliances Smart features include: auto shut off and boil Dry protection for high safety, one-touch switch operation, reliable and easy to control. High Safety- The electric kettle consists of concealed heating element ensures the safe drinking water. Strix thermostat for auto shut-off, boil-dry protection. Ergonomic cool touch handle with a comfortable grip system that avoids a slip of the hand. Advanced Strix temperature controller. The product uses UL certified, BPA-Free material. Fast Boiling- The retro style electric tea kettle has an impressive 1.8L capacity with 1500W high heating power, it can boil the full kettle in 5-7 minutes. You can enjoy your cup of tea in your dorm rooms, apartments or office at any time. User Friendly- Featuring water level indicator on side, 360 degree swivel power base with power cord storage, soft indication light, removable filter. Large stainless steel spout of kettle for pour water safely and accurately, no worries of splashing. Cordless kettle with swivel removable base is included. Classic Design Kettle- Brushed stainless steel electric kettle with classic out shape, premium stainless steel body guards against rust.