Hamilton Beach 2.5L Airpot

Keep hot beverages hot and cold drinks cold with the Proctor Silex Airpot, perfect for outdoor sporting events, family gatherings and other occasions that draw a crowd. Simply fill the airpot with your beverage of choice, place your cup under the spout and press the dispensing button on the top. The vacuum-insulated interior will keep beverages, like coffee, hot chocolate and iced tea, hot or cold for hours, so you can enjoy them at the perfect temperature. And since the interior is made of an u