5L 380W 8-Speeds 8-Speeds Tilt-Head Food Mixer, Dough Hooks & Mixer Beaters For Dressings, Frosting, Meringues & More - Black

Specifications:Rated input:ETL 380W8 stepless speeds rotaryLED indicator lightRated Voltage: 120VRated Frequency: 60HzBowl Capacity: 5L5L stainless steel mixing bowl,beater, eg/g whiskTwo years warrantyWeight: 5.5kgPackage: 37x35.2x23.6cmPackage included:1 x Die-cast aluminum stand mixer1 x Mixing stainless steel bowl1 x Dough hook1 x Flat beater1 x Whisk1 x User manualNote:Work in a gear position, automatically stop working for more than 15 minutes, please reset the gear to 0, to prevent forgetting to shut down; When the motor reaches 95 °C, the machine will automatically stop working. At this time, the gear should be reset to zero to prevent frequent use.; When the machine is unexpectedly powered off, the gear position is not in the 0 position and will not work. Please return to the 0 position and re-select the appropriate gear posi. Color: Black