qpad 5k pro gaming laser mouse mice 1000hz 7 buttons programmable 5040 dpi

Five-finger fit design with ergonomically comfortable mouse grip. Swedish high-end brand, cutting-edge technology, first-class quality, cool black leather feel, no fear of sweating / always in control. High-end gaming-grade laser sensors give you more precise navigation. 7 buttons (5 customizable programming buttons), which can be set via software macro, and built-in memory can store your settings. 90-5040 CPI (Counts Per Inch) laser sensor can be adjusted freely, 3 segment CPI level fast switching 1000Hz return rate, suitable for accurate and fast movement of e-sports; plug and play, no external program driver required.