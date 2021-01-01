From dymatize
5inch HDMI LCD G Resistive Touch Screen LCD 800X480 High Resolution HDMI Interface Supports Multi MiniPCs and Multi Systems Raspberry Pi4 BB Black.
Advertisement
Supports popular mini PCs such as Raspberry Pi Banana Pi as well as general desktop computers When works with Raspberry Pi supports Raspbian Ubuntu WIN10 IOT single touch and driver free When work as a computer monitor supports Windows 10/8.1/8/7 single touch and driver free Supports popular game consoles like Microsoft XBOX360 Sony PS4 and Nintendo Switch etc. Multi languages OSD menu for power management brightness/contrast adjustment etc. Also supports VGA input (specific cable is required and should be purchased separately) Also supports VGA input (specific cable is required and should be purchased separately)