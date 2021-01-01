SensorPEDIC 2.5in Sensorwell Toppers Medium No Pocket Memory Foam King Mattress Topper, Blue/ Grey

Enjoy multiple levels of comfort when sleeping on the unique hybrid design of this Charcoal 2.5-Inch Sensorwell Foam Topper. The top level of this topper features Sensorwell foam that is designed to conform and envelop the body with individual support peaks, providing a more comfortable sleeping surface. The next level consists of charcoal-infused memory foam: charcoal helps absorb odors and promote freshness to keep you sleeping clean and fresh night after night. The base level of supportive foam offers the pressure-relieving benefits of foam with added firmness to support all sleep styles. All foam is CertiPUR-US certified to meet rigorous standards for performance, content, emissions and durability, and is analyzed by independent, accredited testing laboratories. Color: Blue/ Grey.