6.5ft 3 in 1 Magnetic Charging Cable LED Flowing Shining Purple Cord Light Up Candy Moving Party Streamer Absorption USB Compatible with Mirco USB.

Reminder: For charging only, not for data transfer! For IOS phone users, please note that the charging head is single-sided charging, please put the side with the arrow up.（The light of the charging cable will stay on as long as the power is on, and will not stop lighting because the device is fully charged or unplugged）（If have any problems, please contact us at any time） Innovative Design: Designed for some people who have difficulty using their hands，just save the magnetic tips in the phone and touch it with the charging cable to charge，in the meanwhile，Inserting the magnetic tip at the charging interface of the phone can prevent dust. And you can quickly find your devices at dark. High Quality: Visible Flow LED Light up charging and data Sync cable, which indicates charging status with LED light, once plug in, you will see as the electrical flowing into cell phone. The connector heads have good resistance to heat and corrosion, you'll see no signs of use. and the Android magnet head