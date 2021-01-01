From t and s brass
T and S Brass 5F-8DLX03 Deck Mounted Utility Bridge Faucet with 3" Spout Chrome Faucet Utility Double Handle
T and S Brass 5F-8DLX03 Deck Mounted Utility Bridge Faucet with 3" Spout T and S Brass 5F-8DLX03 Features:8" deck mounted mixing faucet with polished chrome plated brass bodyEquip rigid gooseneck with laminar full flow device and 2 -3/16" spout reachQuarter-turn ceramic cartridgesEquip lever handles with color coded index screws1/2" NPT female inlets with 2" diameter flangesCovered under manufacturer's 1 year limited warrantyT and S Brass 5F-8DLX03 Specifications:Connection Size: 1/2"Spout Type: FixedConnection Type: NPTCalifornia Prop 65 Warning: YesFlow Rate (GPM): 5.23Installation Type: Deck MountedMounting Type: Center setFaucet Centers: 8" (distance between handle installation holes)Spout Reach: 2-13/16" Double Handle Chrome