T and S Brass 5F-4WLX06 2.2 GPM 4"W Wall Mounted Utility Faucet with 6" Swing Nozzle Chrome Faucet Utility Double Handle

T and S Brass 5F-4WLX06 2.2 GPM 4"W Wall Mounted Utility Faucet with 6" Swing Nozzle T and S Brass 5F-4WLX06 Features:Covered under T and S Brass' 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of brass, which is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesWall mounted installation - 2 hole faucet mounts to wall above sinkADA compliantT and S Brass 5F-4WLX06 Specifications:Spout Reach: 7-1/4" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow rate: 2.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Double Handle Chrome