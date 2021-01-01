From t and s brass
T and S Brass 5F-4DWS08 5.2 GPM 4"W Deck Mounted Utility Faucet with 8" Swivel Spout - Includes Wrist Blade Handles Chrome Faucet Utility Double
Advertisement
T and S Brass 5F-4DWS08 5.2 GPM 4"W Deck Mounted Utility Faucet with 8" Swivel Spout - Includes Wrist Blade Handles T and S Brass 5F-4DWS08 Features:Covered under T and S Brass' 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of brass, which is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesTraditional bridge style designADA compliantT and S Brass 5F-4DWS08 Specifications:Height: 7-9/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 5-1/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-1/8" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow rate: 5.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Double Handle Chrome