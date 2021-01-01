From revo innovations

5D Diamond Painting Tools Kit 31 Pieces DIY Diamond Painting Accessories with 28 Slots Diamond Embroidery Box for Adults or Kids

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Perfect for Diamond Painting - tools kit include 3 different types of diamond dot picker pens, 3 different types of plastic plates, 10 pieces 1*1 inch glue clay, 10 pieces adhesive repair gel stickers, 1 metal point tweezers, 1 number label, 1 tool packing bag and a 28 slots storage box, total 31 pieces, perfect gift idea! Double Seal 28 Grids Storage Box - Convenient for sorting different diamond with number label sticker, also enable to storage painting tools when take out the small box, no mess anymore with this storage box. 4 Types Diamonds Sticky Pen - Good for a large area with the same color of the diamonds sticking work, you can stick 1 piece, 3 pieces, 6 pieces, 9 pieces at the same time with the pen, come with a diamond remove head, meet different diamond art project needs. Simple to Use - Pour the diamonds you needed into the plastic plate, gently shake to make the diamonds tiled in a row. Inlay the clay glue in the stic

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com